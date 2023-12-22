News you can trust since 1854
Ofsted report is good news for Ponteland Community Primary School

Ponteland Community Primary School has received a Good rating from Ofsted.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:01 GMT
Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management were among the aspects praised in the report. Picture by Google.

The report was recently published following a two-day inspection of the school, which is part of Ponteland Academy Trust, in November.

Headteacher Carl Johnson said: “Everyone at Ponteland Academy was pleased that our efforts as a new primary school were recognised by Ofsted.

“Our children enjoy an abundance of opportunities, along with specialist teaching.”

The Ofsted report includes the following: ‘The school has established a broad and ambitious curriculum. It builds pupils’ knowledge and skills in a logical and progressive way.

‘Pupils at this school are polite, friendly and supportive of each other. They build strong friendships, characterised by kindness and respect.

‘The school provides pupils with a wide range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests. Pupils take part in clubs and activities including sports, dance, choir and art.

‘The school works with parents and carers to meet pupils’ needs. It prepares pupils well for their transition to secondary school.’

