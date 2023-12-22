Ofsted report is good news for Ponteland Community Primary School
The report was recently published following a two-day inspection of the school, which is part of Ponteland Academy Trust, in November.
Headteacher Carl Johnson said: “Everyone at Ponteland Academy was pleased that our efforts as a new primary school were recognised by Ofsted.
“Our children enjoy an abundance of opportunities, along with specialist teaching.”
The Ofsted report includes the following: ‘The school has established a broad and ambitious curriculum. It builds pupils’ knowledge and skills in a logical and progressive way.
‘Pupils at this school are polite, friendly and supportive of each other. They build strong friendships, characterised by kindness and respect.
‘The school provides pupils with a wide range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests. Pupils take part in clubs and activities including sports, dance, choir and art.
‘The school works with parents and carers to meet pupils’ needs. It prepares pupils well for their transition to secondary school.’