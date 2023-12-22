Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management were among the aspects praised in the report. Picture by Google.

The report was recently published following a two-day inspection of the school, which is part of Ponteland Academy Trust, in November.

Headteacher Carl Johnson said: “Everyone at Ponteland Academy was pleased that our efforts as a new primary school were recognised by Ofsted.

“Our children enjoy an abundance of opportunities, along with specialist teaching.”

The Ofsted report includes the following: ‘The school has established a broad and ambitious curriculum. It builds pupils’ knowledge and skills in a logical and progressive way.

‘Pupils at this school are polite, friendly and supportive of each other. They build strong friendships, characterised by kindness and respect.

‘The school provides pupils with a wide range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests. Pupils take part in clubs and activities including sports, dance, choir and art.