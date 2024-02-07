Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rating the school ‘good’ overall, inspectors judged the Riding Mill school to be ‘outstanding’ in two of the four assessment areas – early years provision and personal development of pupils.

In a recently published report following a two-day inspection in November, inspectors wrote: “Broomhaugh First School is nurturing and inviting.... lessons bring learning to life for pupils... Pupils are well prepared for life locally and beyond (and) the environment develops children’s curiosity and independence”.

Inspectors also concluded the following: “Pupils are happy and safe... the emotional well-being of pupils is a priority”.

“Pupils achieve well. The school has introduced an ambitious and broad curriculum. There are high expectations for all pupils”.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive the tailored support they need in lessons. They achieve well.”

“There is a strong reading culture in school. Pupils learn to read quickly and confidently”.

“There are clear expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils behave well.”

“The school develops pupils’ character and cultural capital exceptionally well. Pupils have a firm understanding of justice and equality. They are passionate about making the world a better place.”

“Children speak to adults with a high level of respect and kindness”.

“Pupils are well prepared for the transition to middle school.”

Executive headteacher Suzanne Hart said: “As our motto says, staff and governors want Broomhaugh to be a magical school which gives children the best possible start in life and sets them up emotionally and educationally to make a difference and be the best they can be. We are over the moon that Ofsted inspectors believe we are achieving that ambition.

“The value of these inspections is in highlighting what we need to do to get to outstanding, which is our next goal. To be this close already is a major achievement and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our parents and wider school community – to whom I’d like to express my thanks.