Ofsted publishes report after inspection of Bedlington West End Primary School
Bedlington West End Primary School was inspected in March, and inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ against all of their criteria.
This is the first time the school has been inspected by Ofsted since it converted from a first school to a primary school.
Inspectors found the school’s early years environment “promotes children’s independence effectively” and that “swift and effective action” had been taken to improve the curriculum since the last inspection.
However, inspectors found that pupils “find it more difficult to make links with what they have previously learned” in some subjects, and suggested that assessment in some areas needed improving to ensure teachers could identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge.
They said: “The school is trialling new ways of checking what pupils know, but assessment is less developed in some foundation subjects.”
Inspectors praised the school’s after school clubs and involvement with sports. They also noted good communication with parents and pupil leadership roles within the school.
Behaviour was described as “a strength of the school” by inspectors, who also described classrooms as “calm and purposeful” and pupils as feeling “happy and safe.”
The report said: “The school provides high levels of nurture and care while maintaining a sharp eye on raising academic standards.
“There are high expectations for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.”
Inspectors found the school was “inclusive” and “appropriate support” was in place for SEND pupils, and that pupils “have a secure knowledge of fundamental British values.”
Staff appreciate changes leaders have introduced to reduce their workloads, they added.
