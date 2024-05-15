Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Alnwick school has kept its ‘good’ Ofsted rating after its first inspection since it became an academy.

Inspectors praised the ‘happy and confident’ pupils at St Paul’s Catholic Primary School and noted their positive attitude to learning and good behaviour.

The senior leadership team was recognised for its efforts overseeing improvement across the entire curriculum., while inspectors described subject leaders as knowledgeable and committed to their subjects.

“I am very proud of our skilled and dedicated staff who ensure all our children are well supported to achieve their true potential and work hard with families to overcome any barriers to learning,” said headteacher Mrs Eileen Lomax.

St Paul's Primary School in Alnwick celebrate their recent Ofsted report. Picture: Kate Buckingham/Barking Dog Media

“The Ofsted report highlighted many areas of excellence and positivity and everyone involved with the wider school community is delighted that it reflects the strengths of our school and its strong Christian ethos.”

St Paul’s is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust and has 224 pupils aged from two to 11-years-old on its roll. It became an academy in April 2021.

The school’s personal development was described as ‘exceptional’ and the inspection said it ‘goes beyond the expected, providing pupils with a wide and rich series of experiences’.

Inspectors also note effective support and adaptations for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) which allow them to access the same ambitious curriculum as their peers.

Areas for improvement highlighted in the report include some groups of pupils not making the progress that they are capable of in writing.