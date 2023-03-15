The school was deemed to ‘require improvement’ at its last inspection in 2020 but has now been rated ‘good’ following a visit in January.

Head teacher Gary Parnaby said he was ‘really proud’ of the latest report and thanked parents for their ‘continued support in enabling us to provide the best possible opportunities for the children of Shilbottle Primary’.

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson praised the ‘exceptionally strong’ relationships between staff, pupils and parents.

Gary Parnaby, headteacher of Shilbottle Primary School.

She also acknowledges the ‘many challenges’ the 86-pupil school faces due to staff reductions and a falling roll.

The report notes that ‘all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and disadvantaged pupils, achieve well, both socially and academically’.

The behaviour of pupils is described as exemplary and the ‘peaceful and nurturing’ learning environment is noted.

The report reveals: ‘Since the previous inspection, leaders have strengthened the quality of education.

‘Leaders ensure that reading is prioritised across the school.

‘Staff teach mathematics effectively and pupils achieve well.’

However, some foundation subjects are not sufficiently well developed and the skills and knowledge that pupils need to know and remember are not precisely identified.

There is also praise for the ‘broad and balanced curriculum’, enhanced with a variety of experiences and visits.

Early years provision was identified as a strength of the school.

The vision and management of the head teacher and other members of the leadership team was also recognised.

