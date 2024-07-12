The council's children's services department received a glowing Ofsted report. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Northumberland County Council’s children’s services department has had its Ofsted rating upgraded to ‘outstanding’ following an inspection by the education watchdog.

The upgrade, from ‘good’ in 2020, places the council among the top 15% of local authorities in the country. It follows an inspection from May 20 to May 24 this year.

The department was rated as outstanding in three categories, including overall effectiveness, and good in two more including the experiences and progress of children in care.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, was “incredibly proud” of inspectors’ “impressive” findings and congratulated the council department.

He said: "Everyone in Northumberland can have confidence that, as a council, we care for and look after our most vulnerable children and families.

“It is testament to the dedication and passion shown by all our teams across the service and our partners to put children and families at the heart of all that they do. They are all true children’s champions.”

The inspection report said children who need help and protection receive a “highly effective response” from council services. Furthermore, disabled children are supported by specialist workers who have “excellent insight into their needs and experiences.”

For children in care, the report identified the “meaningful relationships” built by social workers with children. It added that children were supported to stay in touch with “important people” in their lives.

Young people leaving care are supported by the Northumberland Adolescent Service, and leaving care workers were described as “strong advocates” for young people.

Children’s services leaders “have developed strong and effective working relationships to ensure that children are a priority across the whole council” and senior leaders were said to “know their service well” and have “excellent oversight of front line practice.”

The report’s only recommendation for improvements were around the quality of written plans and records of management oversight, in order to “fully reflect the quality of social practice and the impact on children’s experiences.”

Audrey Kingham, executive director of children, young people, and education, said: “I am very proud that it reflects the hard work and commitment that our teams show every single day.

“We do what we do for our children and young people. It was brilliant to read that their message for us is ‘keep doing what you are doing, you are doing mint’.”