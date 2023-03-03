Also singled out for praise was Northumberland County Council’s School Improvement Team, which works with schools to improve outcomes for pupils.

A report presented to members of the council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee showed that five schools that had been judged as requiring improvement had moved to ‘Good’ following inspections between May 2021 and July 2022.

Furthermore, six schools that were either inadequate or requiring improvement were judged to be “taking effective action” by the education watchdog.

Ofsted ratings have improved in Northumberland.

Two good schools were also moved to outstanding and one outstanding school retained its status – although two other outstanding schools were judged to be good.

Coun Guy Renner Thompson, the council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This is a report that everyone at Northumberland County Council can be immensely proud of. It shows all the work we have done over the last year.

“It really focuses in on our key priorities – economic growth, tackling inequalities, and providing value for money. We as an administration have been very clear with what we want to achieve – good education and jobs for those people to go into.

“It is pointless having one without the other. The more children that come through good or outstanding schools, that will follow through with more will bring better qualifications and enable them to get into a good job and out of any poverty they’re in.

“We’re really trying to build up the population of Northumberland so they’re well educated, well-financed and happy people.”

The council’s executive director of children, young people and education – Audrey Kingham – was also keen to highlight the achievements of the county’s teaching staff.

However, she also warned there was a struggle to recruit some staff into schools.

She added: “We’re beginning to see some of the challenges talked about in social services in school work. We’re really challenged in finding teaching assistants, support assistants and for leadership roles.”

Northumberland’s school improvement service was overhauled after a damning Ofsted inspection in 2013.