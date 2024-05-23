Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage students from Berwick Academy have been getting hands-on experience of the lambing season.

Anne Mair-Chapman from Kypie Farm, near Milfield, offered free school visits as part of an ongoing drive to increase on farm learning for all school aged children.

"We were amazed by the interest and uptake and very excited to share this wonderful time of year with our local schools,” said Anne.

“Whilst each and every group we host on the farm is just as important as the next, I was especially thrilled to be asked to host the KS4 (age 14-16) land-based studies students from Berwick Academy.”

Jack with a lamb.

A relatively new course, introduced to the Academy’s curriculum in 2023, it is aimed at students looking towards employment within the agricultural, horticultural, forestry and equine industries.

Practical sessions, offering hands-on, real-world scenarios are vital for the development of knowledge and skills out with the constraints of a classroom environment.

Anne said: “Children are always bursting at the seams to spend a day on the farm, surrounded by nature and cute newborn lambs or wandering around fields identifying plants, an invaluable experience, especially for the younger generation.

"And this is why we welcomed the collaboration with Berwick Academy pupils who have chosen land-based studies to formalise or reinforce existing knowledge or start out on their journey within this industry.

Anne Mair-Chapman from Kypie Farm.

“Visits for these students are all about learning the skills required for good animal husbandry and more importantly, putting them in to practise; nothing beats hands on learning and we as farmers have a responsibility to nurture and encourage that for the future of our industry.”

Land-based studies teacher Linda Couch said: “We are keen to offer the land-based studies course so that we can ensure our curriculum meets local needs.

"Without the support of local farmers such as Anne we wouldn’t be able to provide the ‘hands-on’ aspects of farm work that this course requires.

“The practical work really does inspire our students and help them to apply the theory they have learned in the classroom.

Chris, Joao and Jack.

"Being able to help with handling the sheep whilst scanning pregnant ewes, as well as helping out in the lambing sheds has brought this subject to life.”