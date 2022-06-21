The Association of School and College Leaders has called on the government to reverse the fall in teacher salaries nationally, to attract more men and women into the profession.

Department for Education figures show that there were 2,724 teachers in state-funded schools in Northumberland as of November 2021 – with just 614 of them men.

This means male teachers made up just 22.5% of the workforce in the area in the 2021-22 academic year.

This is down from 23.2% in 2020-21, and the lowest proportion since comparable records began in 2010-11.

The DfE figures also show that despite teaching being a female-dominated industry, nationally, men tend to earn more than women.

The median salary for a male teacher in an English state school is £41,604 – 3% more than the £40,490 made by women.

But in Northumberland schools, men and women both earn the same amount on average – £41,604 – making it one of just a dozen areas in the country where this is the case.

Men in the area get paid £40,125 on average when they work in the classroom, and £67,364 as head teachers.

Meanwhile, female classroom teachers get an average of £39,978, and heads £61,166.

The Department for Education said employers were encouraged to publish a plan setting out the clear actions that they will put in place to reduce their gender pay gap.