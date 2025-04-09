Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria University became two-time winners at the Educate North Awards, for their work in partnership with Woodhorn Museum and a Blyth school.

The Educate North Awards celebrate achievements across the Higher Education, Further Education and Sixth Form sectors in the North of England.

Winners were announced at the eleventh annual awards evening held in Manchester on April 3, hosted by journalist and TV presenter, Ranvir Singh.

In the Campaign of the Year category, Northumbria’s NU ALLSTARS partnership offer for schools in the North East of England was named the winner.

Northumbria University’s Tom Smith, UK student recruitment and access manager, and Sarah Hall, student recruitment and access coordinator, pictured with the Campaign of the Year Award.

The scheme offers students at partner schools an extensive package of activities and guidance, designed to build knowledge, skills, and opportunities and to support their progression into higher education, with a focus on Northumbria University.

ALLSTARS has resulted in enhanced relationships with schools such as Bede Academy in Blyth, which is now able to offer a new T-Level in health programme, aimed at supporting young people with an interest in pursuing careers in healthcare.

In the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Initiative Award category, the STEM communities project at Northumbria University in collaboration with Woodhorn Mining Museum in Ashington, was named the winner.

As part of the STEM Communities project, the team worked closely with staff at Woodhorn to build a community of family scientists in Northumberland, supported by funding from the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

Left to right: Antonia Furness from sponsor IT Capital, Joe Shimwell, outreach specialist from NUSTEM at Northumbria University, and Liz Ferguson, Northumberland learning lead at North East Museums, pictured with the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Initiative Award and host Ranvir Singh.

Aimed at families with children aged between eight and 11 from schools in the area local to Woodhorn, the project seeks to engage families and carers from some of the most socio-economically deprived areas of the UK by using science and technology blended with local heritage.

Professor Graham Wynn, pro vice-chancellor at Northumbria University said: “This recognition from the judges of the Educate North Awards is a clear sign of the excellent work under way at Northumbria to continually improve students’ study success and access to higher education.

“The awards reflect Northumbria’s commitment to developing initiatives and collaborations that empower our students to achieve their life ambitions through success in higher education. They are exemplars of the very best innovations and collaborations in the sector.”