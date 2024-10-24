Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust are delighted to have been a part of the opening of a brand-new healthcare facility at Bede Academy, aiding students’ career prospects.

Officially named Trinity Health Centre, the facility will be located within the school, and will enable the delivery of a new T-level course designed to support and encourage young people with aspirations of careers in healthcare.

Mirroring a ward-like environment, the centre aims to give learners practical, hands-on experience of healthcare roles, and was inspired by Northumbria Universities clinical skills facility.

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professions at Northumbria Healthcare officially opened the centre, before the first cohort of students began studying in September.

The first cohort of students at The Trinity Health Centre, in Bede Academy, Blyth.

Marion is delighted this facility is now available for young people to better prepare them for entering the world of work, and to encourage them to pursue healthcare related career-paths: "Raising awareness of careers in health and social care is particularly important to us and this new facility will enable students to get the experience they need in a real life like training environment.”

"Developments like this are exactly what young people need to spark an interest in healthcare careers and to help prepare our future workforce in their healthcare training after leaving school."

Showing their continued support, the trust also provided donations of furniture and medical equipment, including; chairs, beds, stethoscopes and thermometers.

These donations contribute to the trusts community promise, on the Action on Education pillar, to build relationships with schools and colleges to raise aspirations and promote awareness of the varied roles in health and social care.

Bede Academy principal, Andrew Thelwell outlines his own support of the project: “It is fantastic to see this health facility up and running for our T Level Health Students. They are excited by the opportunity to learn and develop their skills here and we hope this will inspire them to pursue careers across the health professions."

Expanding, Andrew shows his appreciation for the trust: “Particular thanks need to go to colleagues from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Northumbria for their support in bringing the vision for this facility to life.”