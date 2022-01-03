Northumberland term dates for 2022: When do the schools break up and go back?

The Christmas break is coming to an end and a new school term is set to begin, but how long does it last and when is the next school holiday?

If your mind is already on that next week off with the famiy, we take a look at the Northumberland school holiday dates throughout 2022 so you can get your diary in order.

We take a look at the Northumberland term dates for 2022. Picture: Getty Images.

Key dates for the diary include the Easter holidays in April, summer break in July and, of course, the 2022 Christmas holidays in December.

Below are the term dates for the 2022 academic year, according to Northumberland County Council.

Please note, dates for individual schools may vary due to training days. Please check with your child’s school for final confirmation.

Northumberland 2022 school holidays:

February half term: Break up on Friday, February 18 and return to school on Monday, February 28.

Easter holidays: Break up on Friday, April 8 and return to school on Monday, April 25.

Spring half term: Break up on Friday, May 27 and return to school on Monday, June 6.

Summer holidays: Break up on Friday, July 22 and return to school on Monday, September 5.

October half term: Break up on Friday, October 21 and return to school on Monday, October 31.

Christmas holidays: Break up on Friday, December 23 and return to school on Monday, January 9, 2023.

