Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former teachers of one of the EFL Championship’s standout players this year have wished him well as he prepares to take on the Premier League next season.

Left back Leif Davis made 43 league appearances this year for Ipswich Town as the Suffolk club earned its second successive promotion, returning to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

The defender is a former pupil of Whytrig Middle School and Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval, and staff at the schools say they are pleased to see his success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant headteacher for curriculum and literacy at Astley, Lou Power, said: “I am thrilled for Leif and his success. He was always an enthusiastic student in my lessons and I cannot wait to see him continue to achieve at the very highest level.”

Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis is a former pupil of Whytrig Middle School and Astley Community High School . (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Chis Lamb, head of faculty for PE and health, said: “I have followed Lief’s career very closely since he left Astley and joined Morecambe.

"I am delighted that all of his hard work has paid off and he is now a Premier League footballer.

"He is a huge role model for every student at Astley. Well done Leif."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barnes, executive headteacher at the schools, said: “I am delighted that Leif is doing so well. I am sure that he will continue to make an impression when he is in the Premier League.

“I am proud of any pupil from the Seaton Valley Federation who goes on to be a success. Leif is a fine example of what can be achieved if you try your very best no matter what you do.”

Leif has scored twice this season and made 18 assists for the Tractor Boys, helping him to earn a place in the Championship’s team of the season.

This is the third time Leif has been involved in a promotion-winning season, having won the league while at Leeds in 2020 and helped Bournemouth to a second place finish on loan in 2022.