Northumberland teachers 'thrilled' after former pupil Leif Davis wins Premier League promotion with Ipswich
Left back Leif Davis made 43 league appearances this year for Ipswich Town as the Suffolk club earned its second successive promotion, returning to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.
The defender is a former pupil of Whytrig Middle School and Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval, and staff at the schools say they are pleased to see his success.
Assistant headteacher for curriculum and literacy at Astley, Lou Power, said: “I am thrilled for Leif and his success. He was always an enthusiastic student in my lessons and I cannot wait to see him continue to achieve at the very highest level.”
Chis Lamb, head of faculty for PE and health, said: “I have followed Lief’s career very closely since he left Astley and joined Morecambe.
"I am delighted that all of his hard work has paid off and he is now a Premier League footballer.
"He is a huge role model for every student at Astley. Well done Leif."
John Barnes, executive headteacher at the schools, said: “I am delighted that Leif is doing so well. I am sure that he will continue to make an impression when he is in the Premier League.
“I am proud of any pupil from the Seaton Valley Federation who goes on to be a success. Leif is a fine example of what can be achieved if you try your very best no matter what you do.”
Leif has scored twice this season and made 18 assists for the Tractor Boys, helping him to earn a place in the Championship’s team of the season.
This is the third time Leif has been involved in a promotion-winning season, having won the league while at Leeds in 2020 and helped Bournemouth to a second place finish on loan in 2022.
He played for Cramlington Juniors FC and Wallsend Boys Club before he left the North East to join Morecambe’s academy in 2016.
