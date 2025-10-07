A Northumberland teacher who felt inspired to take on a new challenge has left the UK to join a pioneering school in Dubai.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Froman from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea was formerly the head of EYFS and SENDCo at St Philip’s School in London and has helped pupils gain places at top schools like Eton and Harrow.

Emily has now joined GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) in Dubai and reflects on her journey from a small fishing village in Northumberland to where she is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Growing up in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea instilled in me a deep sense of community and a passion for education.

Emily Froman, teacher from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea has made the move to a Dubai school.

“After years of teaching in London, I felt ready for a new challenge, one that would allow me to grow professionally while contributing to something truly global."

GEMS SRI in Dubai is a co-educational, premium British-curriculum school offering education from early years through secondary levels. It emphasises research, innovation, and future-ready skills, integrating technology and AI into its teaching.

Nearly 600 British-trained teachers made the move to the Dubai school in the past year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily added: “My long-standing admiration for GEMS and its world-class facilities, made the decision to relocate feel both natural and exciting.

“It’s a real honour to now be part of GEMS SRI, working alongside talented educators from around the world in a school that aspires to set a new global benchmark.

"The UK has an incredible pool of teaching talent, and it’s inspiring to see that recognised internationally. I’m proud to represent that excellence and excited to help shape the future of education in such a forward-thinking environment.”