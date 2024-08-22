Northumberland students shine with top GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dame Allan's Schools celebrates its high-flying pupils from the region

Dame Allan’s Schools is celebrating another excellent year of GCSE results across its Boys’ and Girls’ Schools, showcasing exceptional achievements from students across Northumberland.

Imogen Jones, 16, from Stocksfield, celebrated a fantastic set of grades, with two 9s, five 8s and two 7s. Imogen - who also has a black belt in taekwondo - is hoping to pursue a career in corporate law, inspired by work experience at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

"I'm pretty happy with my results!" she said. "I'm really interested a law career, and I'm looking forward to starting my A Levels in a few weeks." Imogen will be studying A Levels in history, economics, and politics at Dame Allan's co-education Sixth Form.

Imogen Jones celebrates fantastic results at Dame Allan's

Aspiring engineer Ethan Pattinson, from Morpeth, collected an impressive set of seven grade 9s, together with an 8 and a 7. He said: "I'm really pleased! I'm interested in studying aeronautical engineering in the future, so this is a great first step."

The multi-talented teen, who plays in the school orchestra and is a keen badminton player, intends to study A Level maths, further maths, physics and potentially chemistry at Dame Allan's Sixth Form.

Ella Walker, from Beadnell, achieved three grade 9s and six grade 8s and will pursue A Levels in physics, maths and economics, while Rachel Batey, from Hexham, achieved an impressive eight grade 9s and one grade 8, and will study A Level chemistry, history, and maths.

Rachel, a talented musician who plays clarinet in Dame Allan's Jazz Band and Orchestra, said: "I'm very pleased and relieved to have received my results! Dame Allan's has been so supportive all the way through my studies."

Ethan Pattinson from Morpeth

Her achievement follows in the footsteps of her brother, Joseph, who last year attained four A* grades in A Level physics, maths, further maths and chemistry, earning him a place at the University of Warwick to study maths.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “The outstanding GCSE results from our Northumberland students highlight their hard work and dedication. Each of these students has shown exceptional commitment, and their diverse choices for A Level studies reflect the broad education we offer. We are proud of their achievements and look forward to supporting them as they continue their academic journeys at our Sixth Form.”

Dame Allan’s Schools, which operates under a diamond model of education where students are taught in single sex schools in Years 7 to 11, reported that nearly 60 per cent of all exams taken achieved top 9–7 grades, equivalent to A* - A. One in five grades were a 9, which is the highest possible score at GCSE.

Mr Scott said: “I’m immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements, which reflect the strength and breadth of education at Dame Allan’s Schools.

“It’s fantastic to see so many excelling in Maths, with three-quarters earning top grades and a significant number choosing to study Maths and Further Maths at A Level. Our History results have been outstanding across the board; our girls have achieved straight 9s in Dance; and our cohort of 24 German students has truly shone, with an exceptional 92 percent achieving 9–7 grades.

“These successes across such diverse subjects highlight the effectiveness of our diamond structure, allowing both boys and girls to reach their full potential.”

Dame Allan’s School is one of the North East’s oldest independent schools and operates a diamond model that is unique to the region. It co-educates pupils in the Junior School and Sixth Form, while teaching boys and girls separately between the ages of 11 and 16.