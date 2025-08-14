Blyth A-Level and BTEC students look towards the next step after celebrating a succesful results day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students across Northumberland have been finding out their grades this morning as they take their next steps into further education or the world of work.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children’s Services, visited Bede Academy in Blyth to meet students as they received their long-awaited results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Congratulations to all our students in Northumberland, everyone should be very proud of the grades they’ve achieved.

Students celebrate results at Bede Academy.

“It’s wonderful to be here at Bede Academy today and feel the excitement as our young people embark on the next stage of their lives and I wish all students the best of luck with their future, whether they enter higher education or the world of work.

“The council are committed to making sure every child in Northumberland has the best start in life and that the county is a great place for our young people to grow up.

“We have fantastic schools, with brilliant staff and supportive parents and carers. We are proud to be investing record amounts in new and refurbished facilities to make sure they get better and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many students across Northumberland received offers at their first-choice university and others have decided to earn as they learn by opting for a more vocational route including apprenticeships.

Student at Bede Academy, Ben Milligan, shared: “I got the results I wanted which is great, it’s exactly what I need to go to the next step, so I'm chuffed really. I’m doing a degree apprenticeship in Nottingham in Electric Mechanical Engineering”

Fellow student Caleb McIntosh reflected: “I did English Language, History and Religious studies here at Bede Academy. I got an A* in Religious Studies, an A in English Language and an A in History. I’m going to Northumbria University to study law.”

Head of School Shayne Elsworth praised the cohort’s achievements, saying: “We are deliberately creating a broad post 16 offer to give as many students as possible the opportunity to secure high quality destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Students have demonstrated real character as they have worked hard to realise their aspirations. Whilst some students head off to top universities, others enter employment or degree level apprenticeships with top employers.”