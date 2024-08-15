Northumberland students at Dame Allan's Schools celebrate exceptional A Level success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three high-achieving pupils from Northumberland, who collectively earned an impressive 13 A* and A grades, are celebrating their exceptional A Level results at Dame Allan's Schools.

Denny Shy, from Blyth, achieved straight A* grades in Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths and in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), which is worth half an A Level. His academic excellence has earned him a coveted place at the University of Oxford, where he will study Chemistry.

He said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to go to Oxford and glad that the hard work has paid off. Being a pupil at Dame Allan’s has been an amazing experience.”

Head girl Imogen Golding-Douglass, from Bedlington, also excelled, achieving straight A* grades in English Literature, French, History, and the EPQ.

High-flyers Imogen, Denny and Teddy (L-R) at Dame Allan's Schools

Her stellar academic record has secured her a place at Durham University to read Law.

“I’m so relieved, it’s certainly been worth the sleepless nights and the very long hours of work!” she said. “I’m so happy about my French grade and I’m really passionate about keeping up languages while at university.

“I fell in love with St. Mary’s College when I first looked around Durham and I have an offer from there, so I’m delighted.”

Teddy Cummins, from Alnwick, achieved an A* in Geography and A grades in English Literature and French. His impressive results have earned him a place at the University of Edinburgh, where he will study Chinese and French.

As well as exceeding academically, Teddy also oversaw the Sixth Form peer mentoring scheme at Dame Allan's, helping to support younger pupils both academically and pastorally.

Teddy said: "Being a mentor has given me a different perspective, and I’ve definitely improved my own empathy and social skills too."

Will Scott, Principal of Dame Allan's Schools, in Newcastle, said: “Denny, Imogen and Teddy have demonstrated exceptional academic ability and a strong commitment to their studies. Their outstanding results are a reflection of their hard work, and we are thrilled to see them secure places at top universities. We wish them every success as they continue their academic journeys.”

Of all exams sat, 70 per cent were awarded A* to B grades.