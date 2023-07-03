Throughout the week, July 10 to 14, all schools within the trust area – Morpeth, Rothbury, Thropton and Harbottle – will actively engage in various environmental and climate activities. Each school has developed tailored plans to address environmental issues and incorporate them into the curriculum.

A number of events are being organised, including a Dragon’s Den presentation with schools presenting their innovative ideas centred around environmental initiatives to support aspirations for climate change.

Each school stands a chance to win up to £1,000, donated by eEnergy, to be invested in their school for environmental change.

All Saints Church in Rothbury. Picture from Google.

There will be an exhibition of student artwork available to view all week at the Tallantyre gallery premises in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, and in All Saints Church, Rothbury.

The artwork is centred around the theme of the environment and our current climate crisis. It showcases the immense talent of the trust’s students and is a powerful reminder of the action needed to address sustainability issues within the community.

To further encourage dialogue and reflection on climate-related issues, The Three Rivers Learning Trust will also host a special film night for staff, parents and governors showcasing the thought-provoking documentary ‘2040’.

This climate-positive film envisions a sustainable future and highlights potential solutions available now. It is open to staff, governors and parents.