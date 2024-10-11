Northumberland schools sign up to new Pol-Ed programme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With a key focus on prevention and community cohesion, Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit and Northumbria Police have joined forces to bring Pol-Ed to local schools.
This initiative is part of a wider effort to combat anti-social behaviour, crime and violence through early intervention.
The lessons and supporting resources cover a wide range of topics, from safeguarding to community safety, designed to help young people understand the consequences of harmful behaviours, and ensuring they are better equipped to make informed and positive decisions.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth said: “This programme provides teachers with the tools they need to help children stay safe and understand the law. I’m delighted that more than 200 schools have already committed to rolling out Pol-Ed, and the feedback from teachers has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.