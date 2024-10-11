Northumberland schools sign up to new Pol-Ed programme

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:25 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 13:28 GMT
More than 200 schools across the Northumbria Police force area have signed up to deliver Pol-Ed, an innovative educational programme designed to enhance learning around healthy relationships, staying safe, and understanding the law.

With a key focus on prevention and community cohesion, Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit and Northumbria Police have joined forces to bring Pol-Ed to local schools.

This initiative is part of a wider effort to combat anti-social behaviour, crime and violence through early intervention.

The lessons and supporting resources cover a wide range of topics, from safeguarding to community safety, designed to help young people understand the consequences of harmful behaviours, and ensuring they are better equipped to make informed and positive decisions.

Pol-Ed is an innovative educational programme designed to enhance learning around healthy relationships, staying safe, and understanding the law.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth said: “This programme provides teachers with the tools they need to help children stay safe and understand the law. I’m delighted that more than 200 schools have already committed to rolling out Pol-Ed, and the feedback from teachers has been overwhelmingly positive.”

