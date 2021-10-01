Northumberland schools' high demand for outdoor learning supported by National Park

Northumberland National Park has launched a recovery curriculum to meet high demand from schools for outdoor learning.

Over 1,100 student engagements took place between April and July 2021 through its learning programme, from 10 different schools in the North East.

Within this time, the learning team delivered almost 30 different activities for school children, including river dipping sessions in the Breamish Valley, geology sessions and dark sky discovery workshops at The Sill.

It is now expanding this work by launching a recovery curriculum to encourage even more schools to get involved.

Rachel Baron, learning officer at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “We were pleased to see so many teachers keen to get back to outdoor learning once schools officially reopened in April, though times were still very uncertain

"Following the influx of interest to take part in our existing learning activities, we developed the recovery curriculum to encourage even more schools to get back into the great outdoors.

“Recovery comes in all forms, and the beautiful landscape of Northumberland National Park is the perfect place for people to come and recover together, with nature.

"Following the pandemic many people turned to the outdoors and wild landscapes for their physical and mental wellbeing; being able to access resources to aid schools to continue doing this is so important.”

The recovery curriculum has been designed for pupils of all ages and abilities, with a combination of led sessions in the National Park, sessions delivered in schools, sessions delivered remotely, and digital resources which can be shared with teachers.