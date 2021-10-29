Sienna and her Morpeth Jaguars teammates.

Sienna is running with her brother and sister to achieve the total in a year-long charity pledge for Save the Children.

Inspired by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, she had the idea while at St Robert’s First School, Morpeth and was joined recently by her football club team mates to complete another stretch and boost the total.

The Morpeth U11 Jaguars joined her for another mile to add to the 144 that she has completed so far and together with siblings Tamara and Ben raised £2,549 of their £5,000 target.

“The weather was beautiful for the run and her team helped her by adding another mile. They are all still very determined to continue to run, no matter what the weather, to reach the 1,000 miles and raise the £5,000,” said proud mum Salwa.

Sienna initially wanted to walk 1,000 miles around the family’s garden, but was persuaded by her mum that she would get dizzy as the plot is small.

Not to be deterred, she spoke to her brother and sister about dividing the distance between them and then to run the final mile together - a huge challenge which they started on March 29 and which is set to last a year.

Sienna was inspired to act after seeing her mum moved by a news clip of the suffering of children in Yemen and Syria after war and conflict lasting years.

“It was such a kind gesture and I wanted to support her,” said Salwa.

The trio run every day after school although Sienna, now a pupil at Newminster Middle School, is encouraged to take a break of a day or two to protect her growing bones.

Headteacher at St Robert’s, David Sutcliffe has even run a mile with Sienna earlier in the challenge to support the family fundraiser.

“We are so proud of Sienna and her siblings for taking on this challenge. Their commitment and desire to support those children in need makes them an inspiration,” he said.

For more information visit mylittlehearttoyours.com