Northumberland school pupils enjoy election day visit to Houses of Parliament
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Seaton Sluice Middle School pupils took part in Learn with the Lords Day on July 4, where they were given a tour of Westminster Palace and took part in an interactive workshop on the role of the House of Lords.
The 15 pupils on the trip, who were drawn from a hat after being nominated by teachers for their interest in politics and the world around them, also got to pose questions to Baroness Sue Garden, a Lib Dem peer and former teacher.
The cohort squeezed in a visit to the Natural History Museum and had a picnic lunch in Parliament Square.
Mrs McCloskey, a teacher at Seaton Sluice Middle School who has been recognised as a gold status UK Parliament teacher ambassador, said: “We had a very long day, meeting at 7.30am and not getting back to Newcastle until 9.25pm that night, but the children were absolutely marvellous throughout the whole day.
“I was immensely proud of all of our children for the mature and thoughtful questions they asked and for their incredible manners right across the day.
“Changing tubes in rush hour was stressful but we were ably assisted by Baroness Garden, who happened to be on the same platform as us and who was only too happy to chat to us again.
“We had such a marvellous day that I am going to desperately apply for places for another visit next year in the hope of taking a different 15 children.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.