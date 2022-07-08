The warm weather and sunshine has gotten many of us in the holiday mood, with the final countdown for any summer plans – whether that’s at home, or abroad – officially on.

But, there’s always got to be one eye on the diary.

It pays to be prepared, because the next school year will be looming before we know it. And any admin that can be done ahead of time might save a headache later.

We've been taking a look at Northumberland's school holiday dates.

For any families keen to get their key dates sorted out before the summer break, we have taken a look at the holiday and term dates for Northumberland schools ahead of the new 2022-2023 academic year.

Contact your child’s specific school for further details, including staff training days and other calendar changes.

Schools break up for the summer holidays: Friday, July 22, 2022.

Autumn term: Monday, September 5, 2022 until Friday, October 21. Then Monday, October 31 until Friday, December 23.

October half-term holiday: Week commencing Monday, October 24; one week.

Christmas holidays: Christmas Eve until Monday, January 9.

Spring term: Monday, January 9, 2023 until Friday, February 17. Then Monday, February 27 until Friday, March 31.

February half-term holiday: Week commencing Monday, February 20; one week.

Easter holidays: Week commencing Monday, April 3; two weeks.

Summer term: Monday, April 17 until Friday, May 26. Then Monday, June 5 until Friday, July 21.

May half-term holiday: Week commencing Monday, May 29; one week.