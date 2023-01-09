Ahead of the primary school application deadline on January 15, new research has revealed that Northumberland is providing some of the best access to primary school places in England in 2023/24.

Data from education software specialist, The Access Group, compared new Census demographic data and local authority school listings to establish the number of potential pupils per school for all locations in England.

With roughly 15 children per primary school, pupils in Northumberland (15.3) had the fourth best access to primary schools in England. Rutland (12.9), North Yorkshire (14.2) and Cumbria (14.3) made up the top three.

At the other end of the spectrum, Slough (61.6) was the most squeezed location ahead of two London boroughs; Waltham Forest (59.6) and Barking and Dagenham (57.7).

The research is revealed ahead of the primary school application deadline on Sunday, January 15.

Jane Gibson, product manager (education) at The Access Group, explained: “Admissions is a stressful time for parents as your child’s school can have a big impact on their future.

"Even on a smaller scale, if you fail to get into your first-choice school, there’s a risk of being separated from friends, or you might add on extra travel time to get your child to the school gates every morning.

“Schools also often ‘hold their breath’ at this time of year too. Pupil numbers can affect their funding, which in turn can lead to difficult decisions regarding staffing levels, budget allocation and more - but with specialist education technology such as school finance software and school payments software, it’s easier to cope with fluctuating numbers and ensure there’s adequate resources to provide a great education.”