Thropton Village First School pupils have been imagining how cars might look in the future.

Thropton Village First School children worked with Evolved Search and their client Select Car Leasing on the project.

Their ideas included a chocolate milk powered car, hoverboards, a litter picking machine and even a massage chair.

Once all of their drawings were created, a selection of them were chosen and brought to life by Evolved Search through illustration. The end results were well received by Evolved Search, Select Car Leasing and the school as a whole.

Thropton First School students design the future car.

Flora Whitfield, Thropton Village First School’s assistant headteacher, said: “It was great to see the children enjoying themselves whilst creating their masterpieces. Seeing their imaginative ideas come to life through Evolved Search was really inspiring to see.”

With the success of the campaign, the illustrations will be sent out to the press in the motoring and automotive sectors.

You can view the Future Car gallery here.

Scarlett, 7, designed a particularly eye catching car of the future.