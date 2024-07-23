Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils’ work has gone on display at the Wallington estate after a project encouraging creative responses to Northumberland’s natural heritage.

40 students from Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval and James Calvert Spence College in Amble took part in the Species: Past, Present, and Future project, run in partnership with Newcastle University and the National Trust.

Students examined items from the university’s special collections, took part in poetry classes, worked with School of Natural and Environmental Sciences academics, and spent time immersed in nature at Wallington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then picked a species to focus on from the extinct wolf representing the past, the protected red squirrel representing the present, or the recently reintroduced beaver representing the future.

Students produced prints inspired by their chosen species. (Photo by Newcastle University)

Working with the university’s School of English and art studio Northern Print, each student wrote a poem and produced a print inspired by their chosen animal.

JCSC year eight student Dexter said: “Discovering what Northumberland has to offer, in terms of nature and wildlife and what we can do to preserve it, has been particularly interesting.

“I really enjoyed the mini lectures at Newcastle University and the visit to their library. This gave us a taster of university life and courses available to us if we decide to study at degree level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JCSC year nine student Sadie added: “Working with the academics from the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences has increased my interest and awareness of careers and learning available in biodiversity.

As part of the project, students spent time writing poetry and enjoying the Wallington estate. (Photo by Newcastle University)

“I really enjoyed learning skills in printmaking and I am proud of my final design, which I look forward to seeing at the exhibition.”

The exhibition of students’ work at Wallington runs for the duration of the summer.

Hayley Symm, director of English at JCSC, said: “The children have impressed us with their newfound printmaking skills and beautiful poetry, inspired by nature and animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have shown a keen interest in learning about prospective careers. We are so proud of their work on this project and their concluding exhibition at Wallington Hall.”

Astley English teacher Lucy Smith said: “The project has encouraged students to explore their own surroundings as a source of inspiration for writing. We greatly look forward to future projects that celebrate our local area.

“I believe the project has truly instilled greater self expression, confidence and curiosity in many of our students.”

Students were encouraged to consider new career options and how they can have a positive impact on the climate in their future work by meeting professionals including National Trust rangers, printmakers, poets, and environmental researchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle University education outreach officer Sara Bird said: “The strength of this project, kindly funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is that it challenges students to consider global issues such as climate change through an accessible lens of poetry and prints.

“By creating a beautiful exhibition for the public at Wallington and focusing upon one species, their work highlights the vulnerability of Northumberland’s biodiversity.

“Too often the focus of climate change is understandably negative. Instead we deliberately took a different approach by focusing upon the positive work of the National Trust and the research at Newcastle University.