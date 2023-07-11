News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Northumberland pupils get active with sports festival fun at The Alnwick Garden

More than 500 young people from schools around Northumberland took part in a School Games Live event at The Alnwick Garden.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

The sporting festival was laid on to inspire the next generation of young people to enjoy being active by providing a whole range of fun, outdoor activities and sports.

Every school with Key Stage 2 young people was invited to bring up to 10 children to enjoy the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The schools were asked to choose children who they felt would most benefit from the event including those who have Special Educational Needs and those who aren’t currently involved in any school sports teams.

Amble Links First School with members of the School Games team and Active Northumberland.Amble Links First School with members of the School Games team and Active Northumberland.
Amble Links First School with members of the School Games team and Active Northumberland.
Most Popular

A diverse range of sports and activities were on offer to promote social, physical and mental well-being. These included skipping, teamwork activities, orienteering, boccia and ball games as well as an Eco trail, Dragon’s Quest, and a maze.

The event was organised by Northumberland School Games team.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “It was fantastic to see young people from every corner of the county join together to enjoy a day of sport and activity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve made friends, built confidence and had great fun and I hope it inspired them to have a more active summer.”

Rebecca Lee-Turner, PE Teacher and School Games organiser with Active Northumberland added: “Being active can and should be fun. Everyone taking part got the chance to try different activities that they wouldn’t usually get to do, and to make some great active memories.

“There were no competitions or winners and the pupils had free reign to explore the grounds and activities in a beautiful, safe and relaxed environment.”

Related topics:Northumberland