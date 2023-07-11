The sporting festival was laid on to inspire the next generation of young people to enjoy being active by providing a whole range of fun, outdoor activities and sports.

Every school with Key Stage 2 young people was invited to bring up to 10 children to enjoy the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schools were asked to choose children who they felt would most benefit from the event including those who have Special Educational Needs and those who aren’t currently involved in any school sports teams.

Amble Links First School with members of the School Games team and Active Northumberland.

A diverse range of sports and activities were on offer to promote social, physical and mental well-being. These included skipping, teamwork activities, orienteering, boccia and ball games as well as an Eco trail, Dragon’s Quest, and a maze.

The event was organised by Northumberland School Games team.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “It was fantastic to see young people from every corner of the county join together to enjoy a day of sport and activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve made friends, built confidence and had great fun and I hope it inspired them to have a more active summer.”

Rebecca Lee-Turner, PE Teacher and School Games organiser with Active Northumberland added: “Being active can and should be fun. Everyone taking part got the chance to try different activities that they wouldn’t usually get to do, and to make some great active memories.