Northumberland pupils come out on top in reading challenge

Year 6 winners from Hipsburn Primary School.

The Year 6 team comprising Hannah, George, Harrison and Emilia were the highest scoring primary school in the regional heat of the National Literacy Trust's reading championship quiz.

All of the rounds were based on fictional titles and celebrated the amazing variety and breadth of the books and genres that we enjoy - a wonderful way to celebrate all things reading.

Here is a question created by our reading team for everyone at home to have a go at...