Northumberland MP visits Amble First School and RAF Boulmer
Local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan recently visited Amble First School and RAF Boulmer.
At RAF Boulmer, she met the new Station Commander Gp Capt K S Cowieson RAF and had a briefing on the role of the base from the station’s executive officers.
She said: “It’s always a great pleasure to visit RAF Boulmer. I was, as ever, very impressed with the highly professional staff and their dedication to the role they play in the wider defence of the UK. I am pleased that RAF Boulmer is here to stay and will be growing in the future.”
At Amble, she enjoyed a tour, visited every class to present badges to pupils elected to the School Council, and to answer questions.
She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Amble First School, the children were really excited to see who had been elected to be on the School Council and to ask me lots of challenging questions.”