Northumberland MP visits Amble First School and RAF Boulmer

Local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan recently visited Amble First School and RAF Boulmer.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:45 am
Group Captain K S Cowieson with Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

At RAF Boulmer, she met the new Station Commander Gp Capt K S Cowieson RAF and had a briefing on the role of the base from the station’s executive officers.

She said: “It’s always a great pleasure to visit RAF Boulmer. I was, as ever, very impressed with the highly professional staff and their dedication to the role they play in the wider defence of the UK. I am pleased that RAF Boulmer is here to stay and will be growing in the future.”

At Amble, she enjoyed a tour, visited every class to present badges to pupils elected to the School Council, and to answer questions.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP meets pupils at Amble First School.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Amble First School, the children were really excited to see who had been elected to be on the School Council and to ask me lots of challenging questions.”

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan on a visit to Amble First School.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP signs the visitors' book at RAF Boulmer.