Northumberland high school's community lifeguards role helped departing student build his confidence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Students at Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval support community swimming lessons at the school as lifeguards while they study, with the sessions typically held one evening per week.
Rowan Dobbins has been part of the lifeguard team for more than two years, including during his gap year, but will soon be moving to study Bioveterinary Science at University of Liverpool.
He said: “I enjoy working with the children, watching them grow on their swimming journey from being nervous about getting in the water to becoming confident swimmers, and talking to them about their interests.
“There are always some funny stories about their day in school. This makes the job interesting, varied, and rewarding, all whilst being in school and studying for qualifications.
“The most rewarding thing is watching how well the swimmers develop and progress.
“The role has given me more confidence socially as well as helping me to build teamwork, communication, and resilience.
“I am sad to be moving on, however I can take the skills and experience I have gained as a lifeguard and adapt these to my studies, and maybe work as a lifeguard at other pools in the future. I am also considering training to be a swimming teacher.”
Rowan will be replaced in the lifeguard team, which consists of Lyla, Nathan, and Cameron, by Rhys McCann, who has just completed his GCSEs and is joining Astley’s sixth form in September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.