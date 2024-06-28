Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lifeguard team at a school in Northumberland has wished one of its members well as he prepares to leave for university.

Students at Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval support community swimming lessons at the school as lifeguards while they study, with the sessions typically held one evening per week.

Rowan Dobbins has been part of the lifeguard team for more than two years, including during his gap year, but will soon be moving to study Bioveterinary Science at University of Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I enjoy working with the children, watching them grow on their swimming journey from being nervous about getting in the water to becoming confident swimmers, and talking to them about their interests.

The lifeguards support swimming teachers with community lessons held at their school's pool. (Photo by Seaton Valley Federation)

“There are always some funny stories about their day in school. This makes the job interesting, varied, and rewarding, all whilst being in school and studying for qualifications.

“The most rewarding thing is watching how well the swimmers develop and progress.

“The role has given me more confidence socially as well as helping me to build teamwork, communication, and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sad to be moving on, however I can take the skills and experience I have gained as a lifeguard and adapt these to my studies, and maybe work as a lifeguard at other pools in the future. I am also considering training to be a swimming teacher.”