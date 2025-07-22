Northumberland Freemasons have generously donated more than £6k to help transform the playground at Shilbottle First School.

The donation funded the installation of vibrant thermoplastic playground markings designed to promote both physical activity and mental development.

These markings, featuring games, activity trails, and learning prompts, have been professionally applied by a specialist company, creating a safe, engaging environment for the children.

Jim Thompson, Alnwick based Freemason, said: "We’re proud to support such a worthwhile project.

Staff and pupils at Shilbottle First School with Freemasons Jim Thompson, Rob Brooks and Peter Nelson.

"The children at Shilbottle First School deserve every opportunity to learn and thrive, and we believe this new play area will bring them joy, energy, and important life skills through active play.”

Gary Parnaby, Headteacher at Shilbottle First School, added: "We’ve been working closely with Northumberland Freemasons to enhance our school environment.

"Thanks to their fundraising efforts, we’ve already been able to provide fitness equipment like skipping ropes, as well as gardening tools donated by members to support our garden – the most northerly Royal Horticultural Society garden in England.”

The £6k donation came through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which donates around £160k annually to causes across Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside.

These contributions from the Freemasons help strengthen a variety of important projects across the region, from food banks to youth development projects.

Gary Parnaby added: “This latest funding allowed us to take the next step by making our playground a safer and more stimulating space for the children. It’s a fantastic contribution to our school community, and we’re incredibly grateful."