Northumberland education chief hits back after MP reveals frustration at slow progress of redevelopment plans for Berwick Academy

David Smith MP and Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

Politicians have clashed over the pace of progress towards the redevelopment of Berwick Academy.

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, has expressed frustration that there are no concrete plans for a new secondary school despite a £50m council commitment towards the move to a two-tier system of education.

In a letter to Berwick residents, he wrote: "I share many of your frustrations – especially about the slow progress towards the redevelopment of the school – and I want to reassure you that this is my top priority as your MP.

"It is clear that everyone in Berwick wants excellent education for our children, and there is general agreement that the status quo cannot continue.

Berwick Academy.

“There is a lack of clarity about what the future of Berwick Academy, particularly the redevelopment, looks like; and some of the communication from Northumberland County Council (NCC) has not been as clear as it could have been.

“I am also concerned that NCC may not yet fully realise the once in a generation potential that the redevelopment project has, and I have both written to and spoken with senior leaders of the council about this.

"We must not miss the opportunity that the rebuild of Berwick Academy presents to totally transform the educational and community facilities on the site.”

He also recently raised the issue in the House of Commons.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, council cabinet member for Inspiring Young People for the Conservative-led administration, responded: “It’s no surprise that an MP parachuted into the area from Sunderland six months ago doesn’t understand the amount of work that’s gone into changing an entire education system and rebuilding a school.

"As an Academy, the county council is under no legal obligation to do anything to the school. But we are building world class mainstream, SEND and further education facilities in Berwick because it’s the right thing to do for the town and the whole north of county.

"It’s happening because it is Northumberland Conservatives policy and no other reason. Despite manoeuvring to try and take some sort of credit for the scheme, our MP has so far failed to convince his colleagues in London to contribute a single penny. Much like his failure to convince them to dual the A1.”