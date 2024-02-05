Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority is one of the region’s largest employers with over 10,000 employees, many of whom started their careers as apprentices.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, portfolio holder for corporate services said: “The council will be launching their next apprenticeship roles this spring offering a wide range of career opportunities for people across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're looking forward to welcoming you to our apprenticeship events, for a chance to speak to current apprentices, get tips for your application and find out more about working for the council.”

Northumberland County Council apprentices.

Events: Saturday, February 10, 10am – 1pm, County Hall, Morpeth; Saturday, March 2, 10am – 1pm, Lindisfarne Centre, Alnwick; Saturday, March 16, 10am – 1pm, Berwick Academy; Saturday, March 23, 10am – 1pm, Haydon Bridge High School.

Apprenticeships are open to everyone aged 16 and over not in full-time education. They are available in Level 2 all the way up to Level 6 Degree Apprenticeships and they can take between one to six years to complete, depending on the level chosen and whether candidates have any prior experience, all whilst earning a wage.

Georgina Fairbairn, Level 3 Business Admin Apprentice from the Morpeth area, took time out to raise her children and is using an apprenticeship to kickstart her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I worked in retail for the past 10 years but now my youngest is in full time education I wanted to do something for myself so I’m using an apprenticeship to do just that.

“I’m getting paid, a qualification as well as gaining specialised knowledge and experience I wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Matt Alder, also from the Morpeth area, started his career as a digital marketing apprentice before progressing onto a full-time role, now he’s taking advantage of the upskilling opportunities for staff at the council and completing a degree apprenticeship.

He said: “For me it was a no brainer, I’ve always wanted a degree but wasn’t sure what in. When I started university after school, I realised the traditional learning style wasn’t for me and applied for an apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Completing my apprenticeship and getting a job I love made it easy to see what I wanted to do in life and the council was more than happy to support me.”