Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Georgina Hill said the local authority had not progressed the £47million scheme enough ahead of the crunch budget meeting next week.

The capital programme shows the funding for the schools has been split, with £4.8million provided in 2024/25, followed by £25.9million in 2026/27 and £12.9million in 2027/28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Berwick East ward councillor was unhappy that the Berwick project appeared to have “ground to a halt” while others were moving forward.

Berwick Academy, Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Middle School and Scremerston First School.

In response to her concerns, cabinet member for inspiring young people Guy Renner-Thompson said: “Northumberland Conservatives are committed to the Berwick Partnership of Schools.

“Following extensive consultation with the local community, work is already underway in preparation to convert the first schools to primary schools for September 2025. Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

“The overall budget of the project has increased to £47million due to needs on the ground, as it would have done regardless of Coun Hill’s political posturing in the council chamber. I hold regular meetings about Berwick Academy with the headteacher, Regional Schools Commissioner and local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a proud record of building new high schools in Northumberland. Astley High School in Seaton Delaval is underway and we have just appointed the contractor on a new James Calvert Spence College in Amble. This follows new school builds by the council in Ponteland and Hexham.