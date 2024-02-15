Northumberland Conservatives "committed to the Berwick Partnership of Schools" claim after concerns raised about project
Coun Georgina Hill said the local authority had not progressed the £47million scheme enough ahead of the crunch budget meeting next week.
The capital programme shows the funding for the schools has been split, with £4.8million provided in 2024/25, followed by £25.9million in 2026/27 and £12.9million in 2027/28.
The Berwick East ward councillor was unhappy that the Berwick project appeared to have “ground to a halt” while others were moving forward.
In response to her concerns, cabinet member for inspiring young people Guy Renner-Thompson said: “Northumberland Conservatives are committed to the Berwick Partnership of Schools.
“Following extensive consultation with the local community, work is already underway in preparation to convert the first schools to primary schools for September 2025. Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.
“The overall budget of the project has increased to £47million due to needs on the ground, as it would have done regardless of Coun Hill’s political posturing in the council chamber. I hold regular meetings about Berwick Academy with the headteacher, Regional Schools Commissioner and local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
“We have a proud record of building new high schools in Northumberland. Astley High School in Seaton Delaval is underway and we have just appointed the contractor on a new James Calvert Spence College in Amble. This follows new school builds by the council in Ponteland and Hexham.
“The new Berwick Academy will be another piece in the puzzle of regenerating Berwick and north Northumberland, and I look forward to working with partners to deliver it.”