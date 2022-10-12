Gary Potts became head at the beginning of last month and one of his first priorities is to meet local business bosses and community leaders in order to understand their training needs now and for the future.

The college currently educates more than 2000 students over its three campuses, and is changing focus to teach students direct skills needed to excel in the workplace.

He said: “We’ve come a long way over the last couple of years, and building on our fantastic Ofsted inspection, we still plan to do more as we continue to strategically align the skills training we provide with the current and future needs of Northumberland’s workforce.

Northumberland College is entering a new era focusing on teaching skills needed for the workplace. Pictured is principal Gary Potts.

“In order to deepen my understanding, I’ll be meeting a lot of people over the coming months, as well as exploring the county’s skills needs.

“We will be stepping up our partnership work with local employers and key stakeholders to ensure we are responsive, agile and can quickly respond to the needs of industry in particular.

“Over the last three years, Northumberland College has gone from strength to strength after it became part of Education Partnership North East in 2019. This means we are now well placed to help young people progress their careers, and equally to help adults change their careers or upskill and flourish in their existing roles.”

After receiving a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted and gaining achievement rates above national average, the college is confident about its future prospects.

Plans are in place at the Ashington, Kirkley Hall and Berwick campuses to get students involved with local businesses and teach them training needed for the future.

Gary added: “I want to cement the college as a respected anchor institution in the county, a college that is the first-choice destination for students, both young and old.”

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of Education Partnership North East, said: “The appointment of our new principal is not about radical change in direction or setting a new strategic vision, but it is about achieving our ambitions.