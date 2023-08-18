From September, they will be transported to the college’s Ashington Campus one day per week for free throughout the 2023/24 academic year to hone their skills in some of the region’s best learning environments – including a commercial hair and beauty salon and construction and engineering workshops.

As well as studying the theory elements of their course, personal development sessions and English and maths, they will also undertake an industry placement which will be matched to their career aspirations.

Tracy Girdwood, head of Berwick Campus, said: “We are delighted to share this innovative and exciting approach to teaching, which will see our students benefit from learning in industry-standard, practical facilities.

Northumberland College’s Ashington Campus.

“We have a close-knit atmosphere at Berwick, but this new transport scheme will give them the opportunity to be part of the wider Northumberland College community, experience the vibe at Ashington and meet other students taking similar courses – as well as a more direct access to our award-winning support services.”

For parents and students looking to find out more, an enrolment session will be held on Thursday, August 24 at Berwick Campus between 10am and 5pm where support and further information will be provided, including confirmed times of the bus timetable.