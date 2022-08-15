Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Scott was the course lead for the Outdoor Adventure Academy, based at Kirkley Hall near Ponteland. According to promotional material, the outdoor education course course could lead to careers such as a rock climbing instructor, mountaineering leader or kayak and canoe coach.

However, Education Partnership North East, which took over Northumberland College in 2019, feels the course is no longer financially viable due to dwindling pupil numbers. It has decided to withdraw the course and made Mr Scott redundant.

The lecturer feels the course has been let down by the college in recent years. He pointed to the fact that, prior to the merger, the course had five full time members of staff which has since dwindled to just two.

Mr Scott said: “After thirty years of provision they have just decided it’s not economical. They’re looking at education as a business.

“I was there for 12 years – I started in 2008 as a student and was taken on part-time when I left. I loved it for 12 years, it has been a fantastic job.

“Since the merger we’ve tried to maintain a full programme. It’s been a hard slog going from a team of five to a team of two.”

It is understood that just four students had applied to join the provision, falling from 21 in 2018/19 – meaning the college had decided it was no longer viable. Mr Scott admitted numbers had fallen, but blamed the college for the decline.

He continued: “I feel as though they’ve managed me out of a job. They’ve done everything they can to make life difficult.

“The outdoor programme was almost unique in the whole of Northumberland.”

While the college did not explicitly confirm the course would no longer be offered, the page on the college’s website no longer works.