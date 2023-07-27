Accompanied by two members of staff, the visit was for students studying a Level 3 extended diploma in animal management, a foundation degree (FdSC) in animal management, or a degree (BSc) in animal management.

Leah O’Callaghan, lecturer and programme leader for animal management, accompanied the students to South Africa and said: “It was a privilege to visit the games reserves and our students represented the college well with their dedication, professionalism and commitment to every task they were given. We’re so proud of them and hopefully the trip convinces them to go down the wildlife conservation route.

“Everyone we met in South Africa was incredibly kind and knowledgeable and the team at KwaZulu-Natal have offered to do masterclasses and talks to students at Kirkley Hall Campus about conservation in the real world.”

Northumberland College students in the South African bush with some of their lecturers and guides.

The students had an enriching experience, visiting local communities and the Zulu Land Conservation Project inside the 23,000 acre Nambiti Game Reserve where they worked alongside the field guides and Nambiti conversation team, exploring topics such as elephant and rhino monitoring, use of telemetry tracking, and alien vegetation control.

They were given their own bespoke research assignment, and moved on to the Zingela Wildlife Reserve where they had the opportunity to help with research on a pristine African bush veld, ID track a migrating giraffe, and monitor reptiles and amphibians.

The students’ last destination was the St Lucia Wetlands, a World Heritage site famous for its populations of crocodiles and hippos, where they enjoyed some humpback whale watching.

Lee Lister, Vice Principal at Northumberland College, said: “South Africa is a world leader in conservation, so there are few better places – if any – for our students to study animal management, or to explore biodiversity.

“And as our students did in Peru last year, our students in South Africa were involved in projects to help and support local communities in the areas they’re visited.