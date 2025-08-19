Northumberland College students celebrate outstanding results

Northumberland College students are a step closer to reaching their education and career ambitions after receiving their technical qualification results.

Students received their results from the college’s Ashington and Kirkley Hall campuses, with many accepting offers from some of the country’s leading universities, progressing to higher education, progressing to higher level apprenticeships, or starting a new career.

The college achieved an overall 99% pass rate for technical qualifications, with 89% of students achieving merits and distinctions in courses including Animal Management, Engineering and Information Technology.

Outstanding individual achievements included proud T Level Childcare student Emily Ricalton, who achieved a Distinction and will be heading to York St John University to progress with a degree in Primary Education.

Emily said: “I was really happy when I opened my results – I'm grateful for all the support I've received through college, and also the help and guidance I've been able to gain from my placement I've been in for the two years as well.”

Sophie Jobes, who studied Animal Management, achieved two Distinctions and a Merit and will be heading to Northumbria University to study Environmental Science.

Sophie added: “I was so pleased when I opened my results, studying here has given me the grades I needed for university, along with the help and understanding from the college staff.”

Lee Lister, Northumberland College Kirkley Hall Campus Principal, said: “The outstanding Level 3 Technical results this year in all Land based subjects are testament to the student's dedication and sheer hard work. This year has been superb for Northumberland College, the staff, students and their families.

“Pass rates have increased for our students, again this year and they have further excelled in higher Merit and Distinction grades, compared to last year and are well above the awarding body and sector averages."

Judith Quinn, Northumberland College’s Ashington Campus Principal said: “The excellent Level 3 results are all about our students’ hard work, their families, carers, and the brilliant Northumberland College staff who have taught and supported the young people to progress positively. With a 3-year improved trend in pass rates and high grades for our T Levels, Level 3 Technicals and BTEC qualifications I am so proud of the achievements.”