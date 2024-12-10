The deputy leader of Northumberland County Council has welcomed a new partnership between Northumberland College and one of the North East’s leading universities.

The college’s operators, Education Partnership North East, has announced a “groundbreaking” partnership with Northumbria University. It is hoped that by working together, the institutions will create a joined up approach to further and higher education.

Learners will have “guaranteed” progression routes through the system, while the university and the colleges will work together on a range of projects including joint research. It comes just weeks after EPNE revealed it had received “outstanding” Ofsted results across the board.

In Northumberland, the college is set to benefit from a £50 million new campus in Ashington. Furthermore, officials from US firm QTS have expressed a desire to work with the college to give learners the necessary skills to work at the £10 billion AI datacentre planned for Cambois near Blyth.

A CGI of what the new Northumberland College site will look like. Photo: Bowmer & Kirkland.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, the council’s deputy leader, said: “Our council is really pleased to see this collaboration with Northumbria University. It will allow the college to create even more exciting, life-long learning pathways for its students.

“The approach reflects entirely the council’s desire to have vocational training highly regarded and valued by students and employers alike. Under the stewardship of EPNE, Northumberland College has gone from failing to being outstanding in every Ofsted category, a huge achievement.”

Ellen Thinnesen OBE, Chief Executive of EPNE added: “We are thrilled to have agreed a partnership with Northumbria University that will ensure every person who studies with us at EPNE has access to a seamless ladder of opportunity to higher level study and employment.”

Northumbria’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Andy Long said: “HICSA is a magnificent facility and a brilliant place for EPNE and Northumbria University to launch a high-profile and productive new partnership that will support hundreds of young people to realise their potential, as well as delivering for industry and for the region’s economy.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth.

“I am delighted that this will be one of a number of new collaborative projects we will be working on with EPNE, a partnership that I am certain will go from strength-to-strength in the months and years ahead.”