Daniel Young and Cameron Bagley gained DMM and MMM respectively in their results and joined Ashington-based AkzoNobel over summer as part of a CREST Award-accredited programme through The Ogden Trust.

The placement gave them a valuable insight into physics, engineering, and manufacturing-related industries by completing an employer-set project and the students managed to impress their mentors. This lead Daniel and Cameron to win the CREST Gold Award and both were offered full time permanent roles as operators with the global paints and coatings company.

Cameron said: “The internship as a whole and with the addition to the college course proved to employers that we want to learn and experience the way they work in that area.”

Northumberland College alumni Daniel Young and Cameron Bagley at the ‘Coastal energy celebration’ at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult at the Port of Blyth.

Cameron and Daniel attended a ‘coastal energy celebration’, organised by The Ogden Trust, at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult at the Port of Blyth in November for the CREST Awards, which celebrated the success of all interns involved in the programme. They both collected the Gold Award, which can be used by students to enhance their UCAS personal statements and is recognised and respected by universities and employers.

Steve Smith, training co-ordinator at AkzoNobel, said: “During Cameron and Daniels four-week internship they created a new standardised work document. This allowed them to gain experience in risk assessments and engineering practices whilst also learning the importance of quality processes.