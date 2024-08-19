Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland College students are one step closer to reaching their education and career ambitions after receiving their technical qualification results.

Students collected their results from the college’s Ashington and Kirkley Hall campuses, with many accepting offers from some of the country’s leading universities, progressing to higher level apprenticeships, or starting a new career.

Northumberland College achieved an overall 94% pass rate for technical qualifications, with Kirkley Hall Campus’ - the top performing land-based college in the north of England – continuing its success after students gained 100% achievement in courses including animal management and equine management.

Outstanding individual achievements included proud animal management student Beth Chandler-Norris, who achieved a triple Distinction* and will be heading to university to progress with a degree in agriculture.

Beth said: “I was absolutely over the moon when I received my results. I couldn't be happier. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Kirkley Hall, it's been an amazing experience and I’m super excited to continue my studies at university.”

Katelyn Soden, who achieved two Distinctions in animal management and will be continuing at Northumberland College to do a foundation degree, added: “I was shocked when I first saw my results, it made me really excited the whole day. I’m looking forward to continuing my studies at Kirkley Hall in September.”

Equine management student Madison Milne, who achieved Merit, Distinction, Distinction in her results and is progressing to an equine apprenticeship at an event yard, said: “Beforehand I was feeling slightly nervous but as I opened the results and saw how well I’d done I was so pleased that the hard work had paid off. Thank you to all of my equine teachers who have made this possible for me at Kirkley Hall.”

Results at the college’s Ashington Campus were equally as celebrated with the high overall pass rate and the exceptional nationally strong technical results with over 87% Merit and Distinctions.

Advanced manufacturing, engineering and ICT achieved 100% pass rates, while T-Level in health and early years educator first year students recorded a 92% pass rates.

Ethan Honey, 19, who achieved a Double Distinction in BTEC Level 3 national Diploma in IT, said: “I was very happy when I received my results, they were higher than I expected, so I’m guaranteed to get into Northumbria University where I plan to do a Foundation degree in IT and then a bachelor's in cyber security.”

Lee Lister, Northumberland College Campus Principal, said: “The outstanding Level 3 Technical results this year are testament to the student's dedication. This year has been superb for Northumberland College, the staff, students and their families.

“Pass rates have increased for our students, and they have excelled in higher Merit and Distinction grades, well above the awarding body and sector averages. I would like to thank the curriculum and student support teams who have tirelessly challenged, guided and supported our students to achieve this level of excellence.”

Northumberland College is accepting applications now from school leavers for its wide range of technical courses, including animal and equine management, construction and agriculture & land management and T-Levels in health, construction, business and digital.

