Many pupils who attend John Spence Community High School in North Shields went along to pick up their results, and many were “overjoyed” to have secured the grades they need to move in to higher education and apprenticeships.

One student at the school, Sam Anderson, expressed relief at receiving her results.

She said: “In my mocks I got lower results, but the school put on loads of revision sessions and mock exams in the hope that we’d get higher results in actual exams, and those were really helpful.

Delighted students from Whitley Bay High School with their GCSE results.

"I’m really happy I got the grades I need for my A-levels.”

Another student at the school, Jack, admitted his education had been affected by Covid restrictions.

He said: “Our education was heavily impacted, and it was a hard time, but the school did well to accommodate it and the exams were more stress-free than I expected.

“I’m feeling relieved and happy to finally open my results and I’m going on to do A-levels in politics, business and economics, so I can’t wait.”

Whitley Bay High School students were also jubilant after the school received some of the best results it has ever had. An impressive 90% of students passed their exams with grades between four and nine, grade four being a pass.

Mayor of North Tyneside, Norma Redfearn CBE, congratulated the pupils, saying: “I am extremely proud of each and every student who has collected their GCSE results.

"Their education has been anything but normal over the past few years, but they’ve shown a true resilience and continued to learn, grow, and develop new skills and it’s brilliant to see so many enjoying the rewards of their hard work.

“From head teachers and their staff, to the students and their parents and carers, it’s clear that everyone has been committed to ensuring this cohort had the best possible education despite everything they faced and I’m sure they will all be delighted today.”