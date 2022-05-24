Norham High School is celebrating its latest Ofsted rating.

Norham High School, in North Shields, is marking a transformation after being rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

The secondary school has been through a major period of change after being placed in special measures by inspectors in October 2018.

Following a rigorous two-day inspection, the school has been recognised for introducing an ambitious curriculum, creating a culture where pupils work hard and speak passionately about their learning and where there is an ‘abundance’ of opportunities for pupils to develop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The positive report also credits the school for becoming ‘a focal point for the community during the coronavirus pandemic’.

The school is praised for enabling all pupils to learn from home by investing in Chromebook laptops for every child and for providing internet access, food parcels and other essentials all while delivering more than 4,000 live lessons.

Parents of pupils at the school have also been highly praised the school throughout the inspection.

An overwhelming 94% of parents stated their child is happy at the school and that they would recommend the school to other parents, a jump of 38% since the previous inspection.

Terry Conway, headteacher, said: “The school is immeasurably proud that Ofsted has recognised the immense strides the school has taken since I took up the post of Head Teacher in September 2019.

“The team of dedicated staff that I work with care deeply about our pupils and always have done.

"Now, through working in new, creative and highly focused ways, we get the best out of every member of our school family.

“We knew we were taking the right steps, prioritising the right things, and we are thrilled to say that despite the challenges the school faced previously – which we have eradicated – standards of behaviour, conduct and enthusiasm continue to excel.

"We are pleased Ofsted has recognised and stated we offer a good education to the children of our community – it’s what every child deserves.

“This is just the beginning of our school journey, and we continue to be ambitious for our pupils and the community we serve.

"Anyone who visits Norham High School recognises the unique family feel of our school, something so rare in secondary education.”

Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Council, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted has recognised the major improvements that have been made at Norham High School over the past four years and that the school is once again a great place for local children to learn and thrive.

“We have worked closely with staff at the school to support its transformation and the glowing report is a testament to the hard work of staff and pupils at the school and their commitment to providing and receiving the best possible education.”

The support provided for pupils with Literacy and reading support and Special Educational Needs was also highlighted as a strength of the school.

The report describes how staff and pupils work together to overcome any barriers pupils face by creating a ‘respectful and supportive culture’.