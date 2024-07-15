Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland school has received a donation of spare equipment and furniture from the NHS to help it prepare to start teaching its new T Level course in health.

Bede Academy in Blyth will begin teaching the two-year course from September, and has built a specialist hospital training ward at the school to facilitate the classes.

The facility has now been furnished by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which provided unneeded equipment including hospital beds and chairs that were in storage at the Northumbria Healthcare Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in Seaton Delaval.

Rosie Sexton, people and engagement lead at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “We really value the importance of working with our local community to strengthen our corporate social responsibility and this project is a key part of that.

The furniture was in storage at Northumbria Healthcare's Seaton Delaval facility, and has now been donated to Bede Academy in Blyth. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

“It is brilliant to see that our surplus furniture and equipment can be used to create a positive learning experience for students and to encourage careers in healthcare.

“We were delighted to donate this furniture and equipment and look forward to working with Bede Academy again in the future.”

The course, being developed in partnership with Northumbria University, has already received a significant number of applications from students around the North East.

Natalie Winchester, the lead for the T Level in health at Bede Academy, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donation of this equipment from the trust.

“The equipment will be used to educate our students about healthcare and they will have the chance to benefit from a real life-like experience.

“We hope this new development will spark interest in healthcare careers for our students.”