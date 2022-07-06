NHS Trust congratulates its first ever nurse graduates

Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship graduates.

The group, who began the course in January 2019, were presented with certificates and pin badges at the trust’s annual nursing conference.

The badges were designed by Rhian Spencer, one of the graduates, and were a fitting tribute to a tradition where nurses received a badge on qualifying.

CNTW is a provider of mental health and disability services across the North East and North Cumbria.

Gail Bayes, deputy director of CNTW Academy development, said: “I’m so proud of the group, who are the first to become nursing registrants via an apprenticeship.”

She added: “They’ve been true pioneers, showing strength and resilience through a period of unprecedented challenge, and are now paving the way as they embark on their professional career pathways.”