Newcastle's Sacred Heart SCITT inspires career changers into teaching

Sacred Heart Newcastle is the largest School-Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT) Partnership in the North East and welcomes trainees of all ages and backgrounds onto its courses each year.

SCITT programmes are known for their practical focus. Trainees are placed in classrooms from the very start of the academic year, allowing them to observe, learn, and teach alongside experienced staff while completing their training.

“Prior to teacher training, I was working in our family business,” said 42-year-old Emily Gray, who is currently studying to become a geography teacher.

“I have spent over 20 years in hospitality. Quite honestly, I had reached a point where I felt I needed more reward in my work. I wanted to be part of a team and make a positive difference to the lives of young people.”

Fellow trainee Nathan Batten switched careers to teach Religious Studies.

“I was a researcher, which had its interesting moments but didn’t feel like the right long-term path for me,” said the 24-year-old. “Teaching, on the other hand, is the busiest thing I’ve ever done – it is far more rewarding, with never a dull moment.”

Olivia Milburn, who graduated from the course in 2022 and now teaches English at Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Newcastle, agreed: “I chose to train through Sacred Heart SCITT, as I wanted to experience being in the classroom from the start of my training. It felt essential to me to observe experienced teachers in action and see how school life worked.”

Brandon Cooper, who graduated in 2024 and now teaches Science in Lincolnshire, added: “In terms of comparing the training to the traditional university route into teaching, there’s a massive increase in experience that you get through being on placement for the whole year. You’re learning on the job, and everything you cover in theory, you can directly apply. The best way to learn a job like this is just to do it.”

Ofsted described Sacred Heart SCITT as “a partnership focused on training highly skilled, resilient teachers for the future” and praised the “ambitious curriculum, wide variety of teaching opportunities, and excellent pastoral care”.

With the current cohort finishing, applications are now open for September 2025.

“A successful application to the Sacred Heart Newcastle SCITT provides a unique route into teaching, with a bespoke, school-based training programme which blends the best of both worlds –‘on the job’ training and high-quality academic study,” said SCITT Director Louisa Connolly.

“We believe the very best place to develop highly effective teaching is in the classroom, and so our trainees start their journey immersed in school life from day one, and the school-centred approach we take is key to the training we provide.”

Based at Sacred Heart Catholic High School, the SCITT works across four local authorities, with placements available in both primary and secondary schools, including within the Bishop Bewick and Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trusts.

“The SCITT continues a long tradition of training teachers in Fenham,” added Miss Connolly. “St Mary’s College closed its doors in 1985, but for 80 years it existed as a teacher-training college run by the Society of the Sacred Heart.

“Still passionate about recruiting, teaching, and subsequently employing, the very best graduates into the teaching profession, the legacy of training the very best teachers for our region lives on at Sacred Heart Newcastle SCITT.”

