Newcastle United Foundation apprentice coach delivers PE lessons at his old school

Sam Threlfall, who attended Longhoughton CE First School between September 2010 and July 2015, has started an apprenticeship with the Newcastle United Foundation.

He completed his education at The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick in the summer.

Sam is now doing a community activation course to gain a Level 2 qualification, working across all the programmes Newcastle United Foundation deliver in north Northumberland to gain knowledge through a mix of courses and online training.

Sam Threlfall coaching at Longhoughton Primary School.

The course providers are Coach Core and Lifetime Training.

Sam said: “It is good to be back in my old school. I loved doing PE at Longhoughton, so I hope that I can help others to enjoy it too.”