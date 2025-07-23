Newcastle Pupils to Perform with RSC in Bold Take on Timon of Athens

Budding actors from a Newcastle school have been chosen to tread the boards at a prestigious Stratford-upon-Avon theatre, after being talent spotted by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The three students from Sacred Heart Catholic Heart School won places on the RSC Next Generation Act project when scouts saw them perform in a RSC Associate School performance at Northern Stage.

In what will be their second RSC performance, Goodness Odumade and Erin Devine, who are both in Year 9, and Angelie Riconalla from Year 11, will be taking part in the William Shakespeare play Timon of Athens at The Other Place in Stratford.

In the August production, Goodness portrays military leader Alcibiades, while Erin takes on the role of Timon’s servant Lucilius, and Anglie showcases her versatility by playing both the Jeweller and Phyrnia.

Erin Devine and Goodness Odumade

“The project is designed to support emerging talent from backgrounds that may not typically have access to professional opportunities in the arts,” explained Kerrie Palma, Head of Performing Arts at Sacred Heart High School, which is both an RSC Associate School and a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Next Generation Act works with selected individuals over several years to develop their performance skills, build confidence, and take their first steps into the world of work.”

The programme, which trains participants up until the age of 18, includes workshops as well as public performances, with this year’s play directed by Paul Ainsworth, RSC Young Theatre Makers Developer, with set and costume design by Alex Doidge-Green, music by Joseph Atkins, and movement direction by Eloise Secker.

“This innovative adaptation of Shakespeare and Thomas Middleton’s morality fable is brought to life by the RSC’s Next Generation Act Young Company, featuring young theatre makers from across England,” continued Ms Palma.

“This collaborative version of Timon of Athens explores themes of wealth, loyalty, and societal collapse.”

The three Sacred Heart drama students previously performed in Stratford in 2024.

“Last year, students continued their actor training with a week-long residency in April. Working closely with RSC artists in Stratford-upon-Avon, they focused on building essential skills in communication, collaboration, and ensemble work,” added Ms Palma.

“Their year ended with a production of Two Gentlemen of Verona, performed on 20 to 21 August 2024.

“Their participation highlights the diverse talents nurtured through the RSC’s Next Generation programme.”