Newcastle pupils step out for charity at Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle school children stepped out for charity, when they held a sponsored walk in aid of an annual Easter appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The caring pupils from Our Lady and St Anne’s Catholic Primary were participating in this year’s Big Lent Walk, and hoped to raise £200 for CAFOD (the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development).

“All children took part in the Big Lent Walk,” said Sally Justice, Deputy Headteacher at the school, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early Years Foundation Stage and Year 1 completed the walk around the school grounds. Children were asked to complete a treasure trail using a map to guide them to find objects and pictures related to Spring and New Life. The walk also included walking through the school Holy Door.

Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils take part in the Big Lent Walk

“Children from Year 2 to Year 6 completed the walk through Newcastle City Centre. This included walking through the Year of Jubilee Holy Door at St Mary’s Cathedral, and this provided an opportunity for quiet prayer – and a rest – within the Cathedral. Our walk continued through Newcastle to St James’ Park before returning to school.

“Kerry Milligan, EYFS Lead, organised and led the walk for the younger children in school, while I organised and led the external walk. However, this was a real team effort, with all the staff in school taking part, with even some parents joining us too.”

Back in the classroom, the Easter theme continued with the children invited to express their creativity in a design-an-egg contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sixty children took part in the Easter Egg Competition from all classes able to enter,” continued Miss Justice.

Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils take part in the Big Lent Walk

“Families were asked to get creative and imaginative, and have fun decorating an egg. This could range from traditional, Easter-related designs to designs that reflect the children’s interest or hobbies. There was paint, glue, card, feathers, googly eyes, and glitter galore!”

The entries were displayed in the school hall, and the winners of the four age categories were announced by Headteacher Samantha Henzell.

Kezia was named EYFS winner; while the winner for Year 1 and 2 was Heidi-Rose; the Year 3 and 4 winner was Harrison; and Soraiya was the winner for Year 5 and 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both of these Easter activities are so important to our school community,” added Miss Justice.

Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils take part in the Big Lent Walk

“These events offer a chance to reinforce the children’s faith, and provide an opportunity to deepen their understanding regarding the religious significance of the holiday in a fun and engaging way.”

Other BBCET primary schools supporting the Big Lent Walk included St Catherine’s and St John Vianney.

To donate to the cause, go to: OLSA is fundraising for CAFOD